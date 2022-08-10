AMAZING! Hina Khan enjoys the mesmerising locales of Kashmir and we can't decide who is more beautiful

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one such actress who doesn't need any introduction.

The stunning diva who stepped in the television world with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai became popular in no time.

Ever since then, Hina has gained loads of success.

The actress has been a part of several reality shows and also done some significant roles on web platforms.

Hina is among the very few celebrities who gained so much love from her first show itself.

The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram.

Hina is very much active on social media and keeps sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life with her fans.

We all know that Hina hails from Kashmir and she often visits her hometown to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Well, the actress is currently enjoying some great time in Kashmir as she celebrated Eid over there with her family.

Hina is constantly sharing all the latest happenings from her Kashmiri holiday and we can't keep calm.

So, let's take a look:

Hina looks mesmerising in her beautiful salwar suit as she enjoys her boat ride.

Kashmir is one such place which is on everyone's bucket list.

The actress who hails from Srinagar, often visits this heaven on earth and spends quality time in the mountains.

The actress had shared several Instagram stories where she was feasting on some amazing delicacies.

Well, on the work front, Hina will be next seen in Country Of Blind. It is a bilingual film which is also co-produced by the actress.

Hina has previously been a part of several projects like Bigg Boss 11, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Naagin 5, Smartphone, Hacked, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock.

So, what do you have to say about Hina's beautiful Kashmiri vacay? Tell us in the comments.

