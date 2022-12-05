Interesting! This is how Hina Khan is learning a new skill for her upcoming project. Take a look!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.

Also read: Hina Khan Back To Cannes, All Set To Walk The Red Carpet Once Again!

Hina Khan is one of the most loved and stunning actresses the television industry has ever seen. She will soon be seen in Adeeb Raees' series 'Seven One'. In this series, the actress will be seen playing the role of police officer Radhika Shroff. It seems that the actress is prepping hard for the same. The actress has recently shared on social media, wherein she is seen learning kick-boxing. She captions the picture saying, ''Skill is hard to hone.. But if u keep enduring the difficulties you get closer.'' Take a look at the video below

Check out the video:

It's a great news for her fans and viewers as our source informs us, "Hina's Indo-English film 'Country of Blind' is all set for a poster launch at the Cannes Film Festival and hence Hina will be seen once again at the Cannes Red Carpet. We are extremely proud of her and can't await her presence at the red-carpet. The actress made her debut on the Cannes Red Carpet in 2019 and had the most talked about walk, as an Indian Celebrity, in the history of Cannes.

Also read: REUNION ALERT! Hina Khan reunites with her first generation Yeh Rishta ladies; you wouldn't want to miss it

Hina rose to fame by playing lead roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. Fans immensely loved her character, Akshara. She has been featured in many reality shows, like Box Cricket League-2, Bigg Boss-11, Bigg Boss-14, etc. Moreover, she was also featured in films and web series like Lines, Unlock, Hacked, and Smartphone, etc.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.