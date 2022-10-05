REUNION ALERT! Hina Khan reunites with her first generation Yeh Rishta ladies; you wouldn't want to miss it

Akshara aka Pranali Rathod has become one of the most celebrated artists currently. The gorgeous actress has been trending on social media for the fairytale #AbhiRaKiShaadi and yes, you cannot take your eyes off her beautiful attire.
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind bringing such a grand show and last it for more than 13 years now, we recently saw the ladies from the first instalment of the show that had Hina Khan as Akshara have a mini-reunion remembering the good old days, check out the pictures:

Currently, the show has reached its third generation with Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawant in lead, major changes have come in the show and many actors came and went leaving some amazing memories for the viewers. 

Akshara aka Pranali Rathod has become one of the most celebrated artists currently. The gorgeous actress has been trending on social media for the fairytale #AbhiRaKiShaadi and yes, you cannot take your eyes off her beautiful attire.

In the upcoming episode, After the wedding, Neil gives a stunning performance with Manjari. Later, the guests ask Harshavardhan and Mahima about Akshara not being a doctor to which Harshavardhan reveals that it's all about love marriage. He did have many offers but he kept refusing and ended up in a mismatch. Akshara hears the conversation, will she give it back? 

Did you all enjoy the grand #AbhiRaKiShaadi? 

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers ask for an explanation from makers comparing Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRaKiShaadi and Anupamaa's #MaAnKiShaadi after the dreadful mehndi with the family tree

About Author

Latest Video