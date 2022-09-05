AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers ask for an explanation from makers comparing Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRaKiShaadi and Anupamaa's #MaAnKiShaadi after the dreadful mehndi with the family tree

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster week for their avid viewers with their two grand shows.

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.

Fans are upset with the set-up in Anupamaa after seeing the grand wedding in Yeh Rishta, they lost their cool after seeing the mehndi, here's how they reacted to the mehndi and the set-up of the wedding in the show:

Dear @ketswalawalkar,



Today was one of the WORST episodes of #Anupamaa since 357. This happening during a #MaAnKiShaadi celebration is disheartening!



Such celebrations do not really require a storyline but strong and aesthetic execution and it failed in BOTH DEPARTMENTS



+ — (@AajKiRadha) May 9, 2022

Completely agreeing to this

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA https://t.co/kGyoD3Hd9u — MaAnpurnima (@Maan58180488) May 9, 2022

Middle class ki mehendi bhi isse achhi hoti hai ...

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia https://t.co/K64yJYoGGp — rucheeyy_10 (@ruchi_shriwas) May 9, 2022

Be ready FD they are going to serve this only after marriage...always it is going to be "Gopi bau" ke insecurities and #MaAn addressing it

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA#Anupamaa — [email protected] (@madhavimulugu) May 9, 2022

It's terrible the way they're wasting the potential and talent of two extremely talented actors.. two of the best leads they can ever find

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA https://t.co/ho4dWW8ODJ — JustanotherMAANfan (@maanfan_05) May 9, 2022

It's highly unfair...not giving the No.1 trp show equal importance



STOP RUINING ANUPAMA https://t.co/RlYNVBu1uX — (@Kk_MaAn26) May 9, 2022

True

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA https://t.co/6WEuQOeGLX — JustanotherMAANfan (@maanfan_05) May 9, 2022

Makers is there some sort of competition going on to see how long it takes before your show can be dragged down to the gutters? Cos it definitely has been feeling like one for the past few months!

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA#Anupamaa https://t.co/iFHOnZSaIX — Niveditha Srikanth (@NivedithaSrknth) May 9, 2022

Currently, Anupama will get worried and panicked as Vanraj and Anuj would leave the sangeet in between and would go out as Vanraj would want to speak to Anuj about his kids. He tells Anuj to stay away from his kids as they belong to them only and no one can take them away from him. Anuj in return tells him that he has no interest in his kids; he respects and loves them as they are connected to Anupama. He tells him that if anyone looks at Anupama in a bad way he won’t leave them and now he is only getting married to Anupama but then, later on, he will take away his kids.

