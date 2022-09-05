AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers ask for an explanation from makers comparing Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRaKiShaadi and Anupamaa's #MaAnKiShaadi after the dreadful mehndi with the family tree

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 19:00
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers ask for an explanation from makers comparing Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRaKiShaadi and Anupamaa's #MaAnKiSh

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster week for their avid viewers with their two grand shows.

Also read: SHOCKING! Netizens trend 'STOP RUINING ANUPAMA' after seeing the ugly mehndi with a family tree

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.

Fans are upset with the set-up in Anupamaa after seeing the grand wedding in Yeh Rishta, they lost their cool after seeing the mehndi, here's how they reacted to the mehndi and the set-up of the wedding in the show: 

Currently, Anupama will get worried and panicked as Vanraj and Anuj would leave the sangeet in between and would go out as Vanraj would want to speak to Anuj about his kids. He tells Anuj to stay away from his kids as they belong to them only and no one can take them away from him. Anuj in return tells him that he has no interest in his kids; he respects and loves them as they are connected to Anupama. He tells him that if anyone looks at Anupama in a bad way he won’t leave them and now he is only getting married to Anupama but then, later on, he will take away his kids.

Also read: BREAKING! Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding preparations begin from the coming week

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi Sudhanshu Pandey Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Anagha Bhosale StarPlus Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Production TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 19:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'I love Gulab Jamuns a lot as I have a sweet tooth' Ghum's Sai aka Ayesha Singh gets candid about her favourite dishes and a must-have cuisine
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
EXPLOSIVE! Vikram reveals Swaran and Ajit's marriage reports in front of Media in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Oh La La! Reem Shaikh looks alluring in casual outfits, Check out these pictures where she dazzles us with her fashion-choices
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Power Mode! Reema gets emotional seeing Simar’s strength, Simar in all strength to kick out Dhami
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
MAJOR TWIST! Nakul supports Swaran, after Yug, he rebukes Vikram in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Exclusive! “Uncomfortablity prepared me for the character” Ranveer Brar on his character in Modern Love Mumbai
MUMBAI: We have some great food related shows of chef Ranveer Brar and now he is gearing up for his upcoming Amazon...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Arjun Kapoor stuns his fans with his fine transformation
Amazing! Arjun Kapoor stuns his fans with his fine transformation
Latest Video