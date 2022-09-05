SHOCKING! Netizens trend 'STOP RUINING ANUPAMA' after seeing the ugly mehndi with a family tree

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. Well, the show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.



We had exclusively updated about the drama that shall unfold in #MaAn's mehndi but we weren't expecting the mehndi to turn out the way it has, well fans aren't happy with this and here's what they had to reveal about Anupamaa and Anuj's family tree mehndi design. They are quite upset with the makers too:

This! This is the reason why I was successful from detaching my mother from #Anupamaa!

Continue giving importance to those trash characters and see how slowly but steadily your audience dumps you!

And since I like this show at one point,



STOP RUINING ANUPAMAA https://t.co/3iyzzRGuOh — My Comfort [email protected]&Shivi (@janudolla) May 9, 2022

sacchi ..mika ko bulake bhi koi fayada nhi hua..sangeet la feel jara bhi nahi aya



STOP RUINING ANUPAMA https://t.co/NWLTHEjRu1 — Gaurav Khanna Admirer (@gkadmirer) May 9, 2022

Seriously I couldn't agree more. If this show is about #Anupamaa then Thrashraj's role should get reduced. He can no longer hold any importance in the show. If they want to give him importance they can create a parallel story for him but not with Anu.



STOP RUINING ANUPAMA — Rakhee (@rakheeharlalka) May 9, 2022

Even lower middle class shaadis are better arranged than #MaAnKiShaadi #Anupamaa

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA https://t.co/klj4ekcIXD — Preeti (@Preetid20) May 9, 2022

Ugh what even was that glitter

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA https://t.co/PkSlCIloM8 — JustanotherMAANfan (@maanfan_05) May 9, 2022

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi would get the reports of Babuji and she would be shocked to read them though GK had hidden it she gets it and would be shocked to know about Bapuji's illness and would know that he is hiding such an important thing as he doesn't want any problems to come in Anupama and Anuj’s wedding.

On the other hand, everyone will be upset with Vanraj for ruining the entire excitement that they had during the sangeet and would be trying to contact Anuj and Vanraj but all in vain. It will be interesting to see what will be Rakhi Dave’s next move to bring problems to Anupama and Anuj’s wedding.

