SHOCKING! Netizens trend 'STOP RUINING ANUPAMA' after seeing the ugly mehndi with a family tree

Everyone will be upset with Vanraj for ruining the entire excitement that they had during the sangeet and would be trying to contact Anuj and Vanraj but all in vain. It will be interesting to see what will be Rakhi Dave’s next move to bring problems to Anupama and Anuj’s wedding.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 15:07
SHOCKING! Netizens trend 'STOP RUINING ANUPAMA' after seeing the ugly mehndi with a family tree

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! A new family to enter for Mukku's marriage in StarPlus' Anupamaa

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. Well, the show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story. 


We had exclusively updated about the drama that shall unfold in #MaAn's mehndi but we weren't expecting the mehndi to turn out the way it has, well fans aren't happy with this and here's what they had to reveal about Anupamaa and Anuj's family tree mehndi design. They are quite upset with the makers too: 

 

 

 

 

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi would get the reports of Babuji and she would be shocked to read them though GK had hidden it she gets it and would be shocked to know about Bapuji's illness and would know that he is hiding such an important thing as he doesn't want any problems to come in Anupama and Anuj’s wedding.  

On the other hand, everyone will be upset with Vanraj for ruining the entire excitement that they had during the sangeet and would be trying to contact Anuj and Vanraj but all in vain. It will be interesting to see what will be Rakhi Dave’s next move to bring problems to Anupama and Anuj’s wedding.

Also read: AWESOME! Meet the glam boy on the sets of Anupamaa

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com
 

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 15:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hain! Check out the closet of Khushi Kapoor, here is what you will find
MUMBAI: Khushi Kapoor, sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed personalities on...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut aka Dhaakad girl to grace on the sets of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront reporting exclusively about TV’s popular chat show The Kapil...
EXCLUSIVE! Akshay Kumar to grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his forthcoming film Prithviraj
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from one of your favourite comedy reality shows.The...
EXCLUSIVE! Gehna's new Boss evokes jealousy in Surya in StarPlus' Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. Also read: ...
Wow! This is how Munawar Faruqui stole the limelight during the Lock Upp party
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and...
"Raat rani is so special to me" Says Fatima Sana Shaikh for her character in Modern Love Mumbai
MUMBAI: The most awaited Web series of the season, Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love Mumbai shows Fatima Sana Shaikh in...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hain! Check out the closet of Khushi Kapoor, here is what you will find
Kya Baat Hain! Check out the closet of Khushi Kapoor, here is what you will find
Latest Video