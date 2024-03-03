Ashi Singh opens up on being called 'AUNTY' by Avneet Kaur fans after taking over ‘Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ role

The actress has received a ton of praise for a staggering array of roles that she has played in. Singh did mention being made fun of for taking Avneet Kaur's place in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga in a recent podcast interview. She also disclosed her coping mechanisms.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 20:30
Ashi Singh

MUMBAI: Since finishing her run of Meet, Ashi Singh has been enjoying her time off. The actress has received a ton of praise for a staggering array of roles that she has played in. Singh did mention being made fun of for taking Avneet Kaur's place in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga in a recent podcast interview. She also disclosed her coping mechanisms.

(Also read: Lovely! This is how Ashi Singh celebrated her birthday on the sets of "Meet" )

Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam co-starred in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga before the shutdown. After Kaur opted to leave the program, the producers cast Ashi Singh to play the new Princess Yasmine opposite Nigam while the shoot was put on hold because of the lockdown. Ashi disclosed in a recent podcast interview that she was the target of hate and trolling from Avneet Kaur supporters for taking Ashi's place on the show. He said they used to refer to her as "aunty." She stated, "It was kind of heartbreaking to read the 'aunty' comment."

Despite being offended by the comments, Ashi said she chose not to read them further and to hurt herself. When asked if she had discussed the hate from the fans of Avneet Kaur, Singh replied that she had not had the chance to meet or speak with her in that way. Despite working in the same sector, she said that Avneet pursued a career in cinema following Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, while she became preoccupied with other matters.

Ashi Singh talks about how anxious she was on the first day of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga's filming because she didn't know how it would work out. She said that the show's creators were a little skeptical as well. Yet when she took her first shot, everyone was relieved that everything would work out.

Ashi Singh has appeared in television programs like Meet, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai.

(Also read: Lovely! This is how Ashi Singh celebrated her birthday on the sets of "Meet" )

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Ashi Singh Zee TV meet badlegi duniya reet Ganesh Chaturthi Syed Raza Ahmed Lord Ganesha TV news Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai Avneet Kaur movie news Bollywood Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 20:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Prem Chopra reflects on working with three generations of Kapoors
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Prem Chopra, known for his six-decade-long career in Bollywood, recently opened up about his...
Maharani 3 fame Anuja Sathe FASCINATED with the OTT boom; Says ‘OTT has opened doors to actors’
MUMBAI: The third and eagerly anticipated season of Maharani will include actress Anuja Sathe, who has starred in...
Deepika Singh REVEALS husband's reaction as she bags Mangal Lakshmi role; Says ‘Chalo kahin toh tum dominate hogi’
MUMBAI: Deepika Singh is well-known for her parts in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kavach, and Titu Ambani, and has made a...
Ashi Singh opens up on being called 'AUNTY' by Avneet Kaur fans after taking over ‘Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ role
MUMBAI: Since finishing her run of Meet, Ashi Singh has been enjoying her time off. The actress has received a ton of...
Celebrity photographer Vishal Punjabi makes surprising revelations on Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh's marriage
MUMBAI: Celebrity weddings are nothing less than a fairy tale. And the man who makes it look every frame dreamy behind...
Rashami Desai reveals the reason why she wasn't a part of Bigg Boss 17 along with bestie Ankita Lokhande
MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has been a part of Bigg Boss 13. She was one of the finalists and was playing the game well. She...
Recent Stories
Prem Chopra
Prem Chopra reflects on working with three generations of Kapoors
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh REVEALS husband's reaction as she bags Mangal Lakshmi role; Says ‘Chalo kahin toh tum dominate hogi’
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai reveals the reason why she wasn't a part of Bigg Boss 17 along with bestie Ankita Lokhande
Adnan
Pracchand Ashok actor Adnan Khan reveals how he overcame his fear of heights during the show’s action sequence
Karan Kundrra
When Karan Kundrra's mother openly disapproved his ex-girlfriends before Tejasswi Prakash
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Congratulations! Manisha Rani creates history as she becomes the first wild card contestant to win the show
Rashmika Mandanna
Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares exciting update, Teases 'Lot more masala' in store