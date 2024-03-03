Ashi Singh opens up on being called 'AUNTY' by Avneet Kaur fans after taking over ‘Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ role

MUMBAI: Since finishing her run of Meet, Ashi Singh has been enjoying her time off. The actress has received a ton of praise for a staggering array of roles that she has played in. Singh did mention being made fun of for taking Avneet Kaur's place in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga in a recent podcast interview. She also disclosed her coping mechanisms.

Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam co-starred in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga before the shutdown. After Kaur opted to leave the program, the producers cast Ashi Singh to play the new Princess Yasmine opposite Nigam while the shoot was put on hold because of the lockdown. Ashi disclosed in a recent podcast interview that she was the target of hate and trolling from Avneet Kaur supporters for taking Ashi's place on the show. He said they used to refer to her as "aunty." She stated, "It was kind of heartbreaking to read the 'aunty' comment."

Despite being offended by the comments, Ashi said she chose not to read them further and to hurt herself. When asked if she had discussed the hate from the fans of Avneet Kaur, Singh replied that she had not had the chance to meet or speak with her in that way. Despite working in the same sector, she said that Avneet pursued a career in cinema following Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, while she became preoccupied with other matters.

Ashi Singh talks about how anxious she was on the first day of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga's filming because she didn't know how it would work out. She said that the show's creators were a little skeptical as well. Yet when she took her first shot, everyone was relieved that everything would work out.

Ashi Singh has appeared in television programs like Meet, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai.

