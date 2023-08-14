Lovely! This how Ashi Singh celebrated her birthday on the sets of "Meet"

Ashin Singh is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and today she turns a year old and the cast and crew of her show celebrated her birthday in a special way.
Ashi Singh

MUMBAI:  Ashi Singh is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance in Sony Tv’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and she became a household name.

Currently, she is seen in Zee Tv’s show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where she is the lead of the show and has won the audience’s heart with her performance.

She is a social media sensation and she keeps her fans and audience updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today's the actress turns a year older as it's her birthday and she is super excited to celebrate it.

The actress was on the sets of her show and the makers of the show made her feel special, as they ordered 4 - 5 different cakes and cut it on the sets.

They also decorated the sets and made her feel better and she was dressed like a princess.

One of the cakes also had a picture printed on it and the actress looked super excited and happy to celebrate her birthday.

The actress has a massive fan following and the fans bestow  a lot of love and care on her.

Well, there is no doubt that Ashi is winning the audience's heart with her performance as Meet in the show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

