Really! Ashi Singh shoots her last scene as Meet, writes “made tremendous and unforgettable memories….”

Ashi has won millions of hearts with her performance in the show. The show is now taking a 16 year leap where Ashi Singh will be seen as Sumeet.
Ashi Singh

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere. The show stars Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh in the lead roles. Ashi has won millions of hearts with her performance in the show. The show is now taking a 16 year leap where Ashi Singh will be seen as Sumeet.

Summing up her amazing journey on the show, Ashi Singh said, “It’s impossible to sum up my Meet Hooda’s journey in words. In these wonderful two years I made tremendous and unforgettable memories…. from 1st day of look tests till the last day of shoot as MEET HOODA, I laughed until my sides hurt, cried until I could see straight, learned a lot, explored myself and the world around me, which had a lot to teach.

MEET HOODA challenged me Everyday,

I worked hard to make MEET “ THE MEET HOODA” everyday,

MEET HOODA made me cry, made me laugh, confused me played with me, made me feel a little extra of emotions, she Irritated me, made me work harder, exhausted me but I have learnt a lot from her, I fall for her, MEET HOODA is unforgettable.

She will be always in my & everyone’s memory

Thank you Meety for all the awards, achievements and appreciation that you got me

GOOD bye Meet Hooda (Meety) we had an immensely great journey.”

Check out the post here;

Earlier Shagun Pandey spoke about his journey ending and wrote, “Annd its a Wrap …Today marks the end of a remarkable chapter in my life as I bid farewell to a show that has been my home for nearly two years. From the very first day, I was welcomed with open arms and surrounded by an incredible team. From production dada to the amazing directors, my talented co-stars to the HMU and costume crew who made me look dashing, you've all been the wind beneath my wings. What an unbelievable SQUAD.

It was not just a show; it was a family. We supported and uplifted each other, learned and grew together, and created something truly magical. ‘Meet and Manmeet’ will forever carry the wisdom and understanding that this experience provided - the value of collaboration, the power of unity, and the beauty of shared dreams.

All of you together along with my #MeetFam have contributed to the person I am today, and I will forever cherish the memories we've woven together.

As my final curtain falls on the show MEET, I here on take the final bow, and embrace the future with open arms, knowing that the lessons learned and the relationships forged will forever be my guiding light. Here's to the next adventure, the next stage, and the next beautiful tapestry of life. Onward we go, forever connected, forever grateful."

