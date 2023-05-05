Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Swarna Pandey to enter Zee TV’s Meet!

Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere.
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere.

The show stars Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh in the lead roles.

ALSO READ:  Ashi Singh is leaving no stone unturned for the wrestling match in 'Meet'

The USP of the show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, is Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey who are the lead actors in the show and their chemistry.

The show has taken a leap, and the characters of Meet Ahlwat are dead and Shagun Panday now plays the role of Manmeet.

Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

As per sources, Child Artist Swarna Pandey who has been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein and Kundali Bhagya is all set to enter Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

The details about her role as not extremely clear as of now, but Swarna is a wonderful talent house.

It will be exciting to see what new twists and turns she brings to the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “After Chikoo, of course, I was specifically approached for positive characters”, actress Simran Tomar talks about being a part of Meet, Trying new characters and more

 

 

 

