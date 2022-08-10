Exclusive! “After Chikoo, of course, I was specifically approached for positive characters”, actress Simran Tomar talks about being a part of Meet, Trying new characters and more

MUMBAI:Actress Simran Tomar was previously seen on the TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei as the lead actress. She has predominantly served in various movies in Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood.

She had recently been a part of the show Meet, and will also be seen in the new Sony TV show, Sapno Ki Chhalaang.

What is this new character about and what will be her role in Meet?

So my character’s name is Jalebi and it's a Zee TV show that I'm doing right now. And it's a cameo entry, so she is someone who wants her sister to marry someone older than her. And she just wanted to build this power in the house with other characters too. So she has introduced her sister to Sarkar and Imarti is my sister in the show and I play her sister who has a lot of new twists coming up. But by the end, you'll see what all the changes are coming in the show.

What was it about the show that, Made you say yes to this and specifically to this character?

I felt like the character Jalebi was like, she doesn't speak much, but I could see some kind of power in her. Like, I thought that it was something that will bring a different shade and it's a very different character than the character I've played in Chikoo. I was like, yeah, let's explore something very different also. The language was also challenging for me because I have never spoken in Haryanvi. So I was like, yeah, let's just explore the character. Because it seems interesting to me also because it has some such a gray shade character. It is so different then Chikoo, because when I did, it was completely a positive character, a white character. But then Jalebi came to me, she's a gray shade. So she's someone just who dabbles in the right and the wrong.

After Chikoo went off-air, did you get offers to play similar kinds of roles?

I got, offers to play every kind of character. Like people approach you for different characters. After Chikoo, of course, specifically, I was approached for positive characters. But then initially it could be I was not exploring much into negative characters or Gray Shade characters. But then Jalebi came to me and I was like, why not, let’s go for it and even when I discussed it with my family, they said that go for it. And you know we are actors, if we get good roles that help us explore and learn then we should take them up. And it has been fun getting to do this character and explore this version of me.

Simran will also be seen in Sapno Ki Challang on Sony TV produced by Invictus T media works.

