Audience perspective: Meet Ahlawat and Manmeet’s love triangle is similar to the one we have already seen!

MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere.

The show stars Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh in the lead roles.

The USP of the show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, is Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey who are the lead actors in the show and their chemistry.

The show has taken a leap, and the characters of Meet Ahlwat are dead and Shagun Panday now plays the role of Manmeet.

But what the audiences have expressed is that the current track of Manmeet and Meet Hooda's love triangle feels like a moment of Deja Vu. It reminds you of the love triangle between Meet Hooda, Meet Ahlawat, and Manushi.

Something similar is happening now with the show as well, and fans have wondered about the similarity between the same track after the leap.

Ridhi Tiwari says, “ They have just copy-pasted a similar plot, but why to take a leap if you want to continue the same story”.

Yashika Motwani says, “I love Shagun and Ashi’s chemistry and I had been waiting to see their love scenes together, so I love it”.

Srishti Arora says, “The show has a lot of potential, but repeating the same story, again and again, is just unfair for the audience”.

Drishti Sharma, says, “Meet falling in love for the second time is a great prospect, and why not, its a circle of life, and similar things can happen”.

Aradhaya Dixit says, “ I don’t think it's interesting to see the same things again and again, there was a similar plot that we have seen before so why again”.

What did you think about the new triangle plot?

