OMG! Asim confesses to Siddarth that he was in a relationship with older women

06 Feb 2020 05:42 PM

MUMBAI: Asim and Siddarth are the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss house. The two have a massive fan following and their fans keep fighting for them on social media.

This finale is going to be a tough one and the audience cannot make their mind to who will be winning this finale.

We all know that there was a time when Siddarth and Asim were really good friends and they shared a brotherhood bond.

Now, much is being talked about Asim Riaz and his alleged love life outside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

It was after Vikas Gupta made the revelation about Asim’s an outside connection to the housemates, during the same time hr proposed marriage to Himanshi Khurana.

Shruti Tuli to whom he was linked too denied having any relationship with Asim. Now we came across a conversation where Asim, is telling Siddarth about how he once dated an older woman.

Post the press conference segment, Asim Riaz, in a conversation with Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra, opened up on his past relationship.

The actor revealed that he was dating a woman elder to him. Yes, you read that right! As a response to the same, Sidharth Shukla joked that the woman was 40 years old and was a teacher by profession.

Mahira interrupted and mentioned a doctor, to which Asim started blushing. He, however, added that was different and that he never dated a doctor.

