OMG! Avneet Kaur gets BLUFFED

MUMBAI: It is no news that Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of the most loved couples on Indian television today.

Their friendship is something which the world is aware of for they share the same on their social media handles. It is also their friendship because of which their on screen chemistry comes out so brilliantly. Siddharth and Avneet, who play Aladdin and Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, have charmed their way to their fans’ hearts, and a lot of credit goes to their off-screen bond and mutual respect for each other.

The fans are totally in love with them and have named them #SidNeet (combination of Siddharth and Avneet).

But it came as a shock as recently Avneet Kaur got bluffed.

The actress didn’t expect things the way they turned out to be and hence was left shocked.

Before you start thinking too much, let us reveal that all of it was for a fun TikTok video.

They duo often make TikTok videos. They recently made an interesting video wherein Siddharth bluffed Avneet.

