OMG! Ayesha Khan reveals her future plan says “ I also want to adopt a child”

MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed Munawar Faruqui to how before entering the house he was in a relationship with her but then he cheated and was two timing in the relationship.

She also went on to say things like how Munawar used her only for physical relationship and he only came into this relationship so that she wouldn’t charge for the music video she had signed with him.

Even during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan had lashed out at Ayesha for targeting Munawar and bringing out all his personal details out and she came on this show only for fame and nothing else and she needed no clarification from Munawar.

Owing to which the actress had fainted in the house as she said she had not come for fame and that she wanted Muanwar’s truth to be out and she kept saying this on the show.

She also told Munawar that what he did with her was wrong and this is not done and she won’t spare him.

She was evicted from the show just a few weeks before the finale.

Now the actress is quite active on her social media account and keeps the fans and well – wishers well updated about her whereabouts.

The actress revealed her future plans where she said that she wants to adopt a child in the future, as she had shared a story of a couple adopting a baby.

Well, there is no doubt adopting a baby is a good deed as a child who has no family gets one and we hope that this noble wish of Ayesha does come true.

