OMG! Ayesha Khan reveals her future plan says “ I also want to adopt a child”

Ayesha Khan rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss house and now the actress has become a household name. Now Ayesha took to social media and revealed her future plans where she plans to adopt a child.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 10:45
Ayesha Khan

MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed Munawar Faruqui to how before entering the house he was in a relationship with her but then he cheated and was two timing in the relationship.

She also went on to say things like how Munawar used her only for physical relationship and he only came into this relationship so that she wouldn’t charge for the music video she had signed with him.

Even during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan had lashed out at Ayesha for targeting Munawar and bringing out all his personal details out and she came on this show only for fame and nothing else and she needed no clarification from Munawar.

Owing to which the actress had fainted in the house as she said she had not come for fame and that she wanted Muanwar’s truth to be out and she kept saying this on the show.

She also told Munawar that what he did with her was wrong and this is not done and she won’t spare him.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut to come face to face with Munawar Faruqui post Lock Upp as she would be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote her upcoming movie “Tejas”

She was evicted from the show just a few weeks before the finale.

Now the actress is quite active on her social media account and keeps the fans and well – wishers well updated about her whereabouts.

The actress revealed her future plans where she said that she wants to adopt a child in the future, as she had shared a story of a couple adopting a baby.

Well, there is no doubt adopting a baby is a good deed as a child who has no family gets one and we hope that this noble wish of Ayesha does come true.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui promises much more to expect from him; says "Abhi tak maine khelna start bhi nahi kiya hai"

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol MUNAWAR FARUQUI Colors Ayesha Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Netizens React! Arjun Kapoor’s first look from Singham Again builds up high hopes as audience expresses their excitement
MUMBAI: Everyone who has watched Sooryavanshi, would be aware that at the end of the film, Rohit Shetty gave a hint...
OMG! Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan recalls the ‘frustrating’ experience of her Instagram account being hacked
MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have been in the news lately for their wedding. The Dabangg actor surprised...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Seerat and Brar family accuse Sahiba of breaking Veer and Keerat’s marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commenced with high...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Farah Khan treats Malaika Arora and Rithvik Dhanjani with her signature dish “Yakhni Pulao”
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent day 5, whereas Lal Salaam is rejected by the fans all over
MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the...
Pandya Store: Really! Pranali will show her gratitude toward Natasha as due to her, the clinic inauguration was possible
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Netizens React! Arjun Kapoor’s first look from Singham Again builds up high hopes as audience expresses their excitement
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Farah Khan
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Farah Khan treats Malaika Arora and Rithvik Dhanjani with her signature dish “Yakhni Pulao”
Hemangi Kavi
Valentine’s Day: Zee TV's Hemangi Kavi embraces the spirit of Love
Sumbul Touqeer
Really! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer gets a sweet Valentine's Day gift from THIS person, can you guess who it is?
Jeevansh Chadha
EXCLUSIVE: Mera Balam Thanedaar actor Jeevansh Chadha bags Colors’ Parineeti!
Mugdha Chapekar
Wow! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar shares birthday celebration glimpses of THIS co-star as they all party hard after
Rupali Ganguly
Hilarious! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals the unique way of how she communicates with her husband and it is very relatable