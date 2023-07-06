OMG! Ayesha Singh would love to participate in Nach Baliye with THIS special person and we can't keep calm

MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh gained nationwide fame for her character Sai Joshi in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She is seen romancing Neil Bhatt who plays the role of Virat Chavan.

While Ayesha's on-screen pairing with Neil became a huge hit, she is currently seen opposite TV's handsome hunk Harshad Arora who plays Satya's character.

Fans fondly refer Sai-Virat as Sairat and Sai-Satya as SaiSa.

Well, Ayesha enjoys a great fan following on social media.

The actress is extremely active on social media and keeps sharing amazing updates from her personal and professional life with her fans.

Ayesha is equally active on Youtube and keeps sharing amazing vlogs with her fans.

And now, recently, Ayesha answered a few fun questions from her fans in her vlog.

One of her fans asked the actress if she would love to participate in Nach Baliye and who will be her partner.

The actress had an amazing answer to give.

Ayesha said that she would love to participate in the show and obviously, she would participate with her 'Baliye'.

Well, fans wanted to know if Ayesha is dating anyone and they were expecting her to reveal the name of her partner.

But Ayesha had a very smart response to fans' questions.

The actress also revealed that she is super excited about her next project and wishes it to be a good one.

