OMG! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar not keeping well

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently slaying it in the role of Priya Kapoor in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is paired opposite Nakuul Mehta in the show.

Viewers saw Disha and Nakuul's popular on-screen pairing once again in this show and are loving every bit of it.

We all know that actors often get exhausted due to hectic working hours.

However, to maintain professionalism, actors still work.

Well, Disha has recently posted an Instagram story where she is popping some pills as she is not keeping well.

Take a look.

Disha's fans are definitely worried, and we wish her a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Disha had posted another story where she shared a beautiful picture with her husband Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul seems to have left for a 10-day work schedule.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 also stars Shubhaavi Choksey, Manraj Singh Sarma, Ajay Nagrath, Aanchal Khurana, Alefia Kapadia, Maanya Singh, and Anjum Fakih in pivotal roles.

