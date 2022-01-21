OMG! Bhagyalakshmi’s Rishi and Lakshmi aka Aishwarya and Rohit’s ‘Raees’ Avatar but with a twist! Check it out!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's 'Bhagyalakshmi' is a story about Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she's married to a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. In spite of this, she feels betrayed when she discovers the truth about her marriage.

The show Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV, which features Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare as the lead actors, is one of the most popular shows on the channel. Additionally, the cast includes veteran and acclaimed actors such as Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, and Smita Bansal.

It is not uncommon for the show's actors to take to their social media handles to share behind-the-scenes photos of their shoots, catch up with co-stars, and also provide a glimpse of what audiences can expect from the show.

Rohit and Aishwarya who play Rishi and Lakhsmi have an Offscreen bond that is unmissable, they usually post a lot of fun banter between the cast members on social media. Even though things aren’t looking that good for Rishi and Lakshmi on the show after Lakshmi Left the house Aishwarya and Rohit are surely keeping things light offscreen. They recently posted a reel together where they reenacted the song, ‘ Zaalima’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees ’ but with a funny twist in the ending.

Things might seem Great offscreen between the two but in the show, the exact opposite is happening. We have seen that currently in the show, things are not going to be easy for Lakshmi as destiny confronts her with Rishi on the first day of her job.

On the other hand, Lakshmi's Chachi is up with a new game to get huge money from the Oberoi. It is seen that Shaalu argues with Neelam for Lakshmi and sends her back.

Chachi takes advantage of the situation and demands divorce on behalf of Lakshmi.

Moreover, along with divorce, she demands huge alimony from Neelam. Now, this is going to create a huge drama in Lakshmi and Rishi's life.

