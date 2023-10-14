OMG! Is Bhavika Sharma’s Maddam Sir co-star entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Read to Know all about the story!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh have taken up the mantle to play the lead in the show. Fans are already loving the show and are already deeply involved with the storyline.

Before joining the show, Bhavika Sharma was known for her role in the hit series Maddam Sir, and on the show she was featured alongside Yukti Kapoor and Gulki Joshi.

And while fans are really happy to see Bhavika doing her own thing, they do get happy when the cast reunites.

A recent photo has sent fans into a bit of tizzy, recently Yukti Kapoor posed with Shakti Arora who is Bhavika’s co-star on the show. And fans are now assuming that Yukti who is also a part of the Keh Doon Tumehin might be joining Bhavika for s special episode, or better a cameo.

Take a look at the photo here:

Well, nothing is confirmed yet but fans are loving the new track of Ghum Hai Kisikey pYaar meiin and are so elated that the show is doing so well.

What do you think the collaboration is about?

