OMG! Bigg Boss 15 “I want to ask Karan why did he evict Meisha for running Ieshann’s game when he is doing the same thing with Tejaswi “, says Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali who got evicted mid-week from Bigg boss 15. Jay spoke about his feelings about being evicted midway through the show.

This year, Jay believes that the criteria for winning are someone who plays a sly game, backbite, and has a love angle, and unfortunately, he did not meet any of these criteria. He also questioned the makers why he was not appreciated when he took a stand for Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia in the show. Jay stated before he signed off that Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash evicted Miesha Iyer because they claimed she was ruining Ieshaan's game. What will happen to them now?”

ALSO READ: OMG! Bigg Boss 15: Does Umar Riaz have a Girlfriend? Rashmi Desai reacts

He says that even when Afsana khan had a breakdown he was the only one who calmed her down but I was never appreciated. And he said that he doesn’t regret doing Bigg Boss but he does regret doing this season.

He said, “ I felt the parameters of a winner which we have been seeing from the last so many years has changed this time. We have seen people like Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, they were the people who stood for what is right, took the stand, and were opinionated and I was doing the same things. I took a stand for Pratik, Simba Nagpal, when Afsana had an emotional breakdown, I always gave my opinions, never got manipulated, but I was told I was doing nothing. I recently saw the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman sir said that I was looking like a winner, but even during those two three, I was criticized.

And when asked about Karan Kundra and Tejaswi Prakash he said, “ I wanted to ask Karan Kundrra that he was the one who had said that because of Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan’s game was not visible and he was not playing it. But now Karan Kundrra is doing nothing in the show, the same thing is happening with him. Since the time he has started dating Tejasswi Prakash, I and the viewers can’t see the game. In fact, the makers had to tell him that his game is not visible.

Do you wish to Jay in the House once again? Tell us in the comments below!

For more Entertainment News, Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

Credits: Times Of India

ALSO READ: Shocking! Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehjpal’s BIG TUSSLE over nominations; the former says ‘Pratik Chases Girls’



