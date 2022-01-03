OMG! Bigg Boss 15: “They are both in the limits”, Ex- Contestant Rajiv Adatia shows his support for #TejRan after their PDA becomes a ‘Mudda’ in the house!

MUMBAI: Nobody's personal life is personal in the bigg boss 15 house. Rakhi Sawant warned Tejasswi Prakash to mind her limits on Bigg Boss 15 as she got cozy with Karan Kundra on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 . When the former discussed it with her, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got involved in the matter as well. In addition, she added a shocker that Tejasswi already has a boyfriend outside of Bigg Boss.

Rajiv Adatia, an evicted contestant, is not too convinced with Devoleena's concern and has come out in support of Tejran. Rajiv responded to Rakhi's conversation with Tejasswi via Twitter after the episode aired. He questioned her interference between them and wrote, “Why is Devoleena so concerned about what Karan and Teju are doing! They are both in the limits and have not done anything wrong! Live and let others live! @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi ”

The fact that Devoleena told Tejasswi about others' discomfort because of her closeness with Karan upset the latter's fans as well. They have also spoken out in support of the actress on Twitter.

A fan shared a video wherein Tejasswi is seen telling Devoleena to talk like a mature person and wrote, “"if me hugging somebody or kissing somebody on his cheeks gets you uncomfortable, then grow up. GROW UP!!" tejasswi prakash loud and clear pls i wheezed here”

It seems Devoleena's declaration that Tejasswi has a boyfriend outside the BB house resulted in a discussion about her inside. Rakhi and Abhijeet Bichukale gave their opinions on the issue, but it also led to a misunderstanding between Tejasswi and Karan. After a long conversation, the couple resolved their differences.

