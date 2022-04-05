OMG! Bigg Boss fame Pooja Mishra accuses Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha of performing black magic on her, deets inside

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Pooja Mishra has accused veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha of ruining her life and career by involving her in a “sex scam” and by performing “black magic” on her.

The former Bigg Boss contestant said, “By selling my virginity, Shatrughan Sinha made his daughter Sonakshi a star, who was about to become a fashion designer.”

She also claimed that Shatrughan and Poonam stole 35 films from her and claimed, “Shatrughan Sinha was afraid that I might become more popular than him.”

“The Sinha family is greedy and demonic. They used to forcefully enter my house and steal my sponsors. When I once went to wish Shatrughan Sinha on his birthday with candles, Poonam Sinha did black magic on me by feeding me something," she added.

She further accused the Sinhas by saying, “By selling my virginity, Shatrughan Sinha made his daughter Sonakshi a star. I didn’t get married because of Shatrughan Sinha. Shatrughan Sinha took advantage of me many times by feeding me drugs. If anyone is to be blamed for my unsuccessful career, it would be only him.” She also said that she has suffered for 17 years.

Earlier, Pooja Mishra had accused Salman Khan and his brothers – Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, of raping her eight times.

Credit: Times Now

