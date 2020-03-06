OMG! Check out AASHIQUI 2 featuring Erica and Shaheer

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make for one of the most loved couples on screen. They worked together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became very popular among the audience.

Their pair was loved by one and all. When the news broke that Erica was playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and there was no news about who would play Anurag, fans demanded that Ekta Kapoor cast Shaheer in the role and were heartbroken when this didn’t happen.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the two were in a relationship, but they have always denied any romantic involvement.

The duo has a massive fan following, and have many fan clubs to their name, and the fans shower a lot of love and surprises on them.

Well, of their fan clubs made an edited video where they featured Erica and Shaheer in a Aashiqui 2 video where they took glimpses of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and replaced it with Aashiqui 2 dialogues and poses from the movie.

To be honest, the song and the dialogues perfectly suit the duo, as they make a perfect couple on screen, and the fans feel that if AASHIQUI 2 is made then one should consider Shaheer and Erica in lead roles.

On the work front Erica these days is seen essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay whereas Shaheer is seen essaying the role of Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Check out the mesmerizing video below: