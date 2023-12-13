OMG! Check out all the relationships Sara Khan has been a part of

Sara Khan is a well-known television actress and recently she took to social media and confirmed her breakup.
MUMBAI: Sara Khan is a very prominent actor who is very popular for her role in many popular TV shows. She has been recently gaining prominence for her negative roles.

Sara began her career as a model before making her acting debut in the Star Plus drama, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, in which she played the character of Sadhna. She went on to star in several series, including Dil Boley Oberoi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Woh Apna Sa, and Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She also appeared in M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai, Tujh Se Hee Raabta, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, among others.

Sara was last seen in the show Spy Bahu, and very recently, she entered the show ‘Teri Palkon ki Chaon Mein 2’.

The actress was also seen in a pivotal role in Hamari Adhuri Kahani which starred Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan.

The actress has always been vocal about her love for her life and has always spoken about it.

If one remembers she had dated Ali Merchant and got married on TV in the show Bigg Boss but then later on got divorced. 

Here we bring you the list of guys the actress has dated and the reason why she parted ways. 

1 .Paras Chhabra

Paras and Sara dated way long back and too had met through Social media and the two connected instantly but then broke up owing to differences and by a mutual decision. 

2. Ali Merchant 

Ali Merchant and Sara Khan dated for almost three years and then got married in Bigg Boss Season 4 house which was attended by friends and family and their entire wedding was telecast on television. But the two got divorced as Sara claimed that Ali cheated on her and was misuing her money. 

3. Shantanu Raje 

Sara and Shantanu were dating for almost three years and they were supposed to tie the knot this year but then the actress announced her break with him today stating that it's an amicable breakup. 

Well, seems like Sara has been facing difficulties in her love life. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

