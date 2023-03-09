OMG! Check out Tejasswi Prakash's net worth and how much she charges per day

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a name that needs no introduction. The Marathi actress who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, is in the news recently for being approached for Bigg Boss 17 in a special role. 

It is being rumoured that Bigg Boss 17 will see many ex-contestants, and Tejasswi, along with her beau Karan Kundrra will be one of them. While their roles are still not clear, one thing that should be clear is Tejasswi’s salary for the show.

The actress interestingly earned 2.1 crore from Bigg Boss 15 as she was paid 10 lakhs per week. For 17 weeks, the Swaragini actress earned 1.7 crore and then got 40 lakh as the prize money. 

Before entering Bigg Boss, Tejasswi Prakash was seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, where she was reportedly getting 1.5 lakhs per episode. Tejasswi Prakash made her debut on Indian television in 2013 but she shot to fame with Colors TV’s Swaragini where she was cast with Helly Shah.

She was initially paid Rs 25000 for a single episode according to Siasat Daily and she made a giant leap after Bigg Boss’ success. 

Ekta Kapoor cast her as Naagin in the much-hyped supernatural series on Indian Television, and Tejasswi was paid 6 lakh per episode. While she started at 2 lakh per episode on the show, her salary was hiked to 6 lakh per episode.

Going by the reports and calculations she took home a little more than 4.5 – 5 crores for the show. The actress, according to some reports, enjoys a net worth of 19 Million. However, some latest updates claim that her net worth is around 250 Million. 

Her fan clubs always support her work and some even claim that Tejasswi Prakash recently was paid 1 crore for her ramp walk in a fashion. However, we cannot verify such exaggerated claims.

However, she is one actress who definitely is worth that price tag and we hope after getting paid 25K per day to 6 lakh per episode, her immense growth by 24 times and 2300% in these 10 years makes bigger leaps towards the ladder of success. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


 
 

