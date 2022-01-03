OMG! Check out the actors who refused the role of Anand Chaturvedi in Balika Vadhu 2

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked.

The show is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjoy W under the banner of Sphere Origins and airs on Colors TV. It stars Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai, and Samridh Bawa in lead roles.

The audiences love to watch the love story between Anandi, Jigar, and Anand.

Anand is a very strong and positive character. He encourages woman empowerment and encourages Anandi to follow her dreams and fight for the wrong.

But did you know that before signing Randeep Rai for the role of Anand, it was offered to many actors who refused the role for some or the other reason? Read on.

1. Avinash Mishra

Avinash is best known for his performance in serials like Ye Teri Galiyaan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, etc. He too was offered the role of Anand but refused it as he was busy with some other professional commitments.

2. Vikram Singh Chauhan

Vikram is a big name in the world of television and is best known for his performance in serials like Ek Deewana Tha and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! He refused the role of Anand as he was busy in some personal commitments.

3. Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer is a superstar on television and is best known for his performance in serials like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Mahabharat, etc. He declined the role of Anand as he was busy with some other project.

4. Mohsin Khan

Mohsin is a superstar on TV, best known for his character as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He too was offered the role of Anand, but the reason he refused the role is still unknown.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Randeep Rai, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Anand the way he did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

