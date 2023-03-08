OMG! Check out the actresses who refused the role of Aradhna in Sony Tv’s Barsatein

Sony Tv’s Barsatein is one of the most loved shows on television and here bring you the list of actresses who refused the role of Aradhna in the serial, which is played by Shivangi Joshi.
Barsatein

MUMBAI: Sony Tv’s Barsatein began a month ago and the audience are loving the new show and have given it a thumbs up.

The show stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles and the fans are loving the new pairing and their chemistry.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The role of Aradhna is of a very strong and progressive modern girl of today who takes a stand for the wrong and is vocal about her thoughts.

But did you know that before the makers had finalized Shivangi Joshi for the role of Aradhna it was offered to many actresses who had refused the role?

Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Aradhna in the serial Barsatein :

1 Saanvie Tallwar

Saanvie is a known actress on television and she is best known for her roles in serials like Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha etc. The actress had auditioned for the role but then in the end, things didn’t work out between the actor and the makers of the show.

2 Nirisha Basnett

Nirisha is best known for her performance in the serial Ziddi Dil Maane Na and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress was offered the role of Aradhna but the reason why she declined the show is still unknown.

3. Yogita Bihani  

Yogita is a well-known actress of the entertainment industry, she is best known for her role in serials like Dil Hi Toh Hai etc. She is also been part of hit movies like Vikram Vedha, The Kerala Story etc. She too was offered the role of Aradhna but she declined as she wanted to make her career in Hindi cinema.

4. Gurpreet Bedi

Gurpreet is known for her roles in serials like Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatan, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Laut Aao Trisha etc. But she declined the role of Aradhna as she was busy with some personal commitments.

5. Jennifer Winget

Jennifer is a superstar on television and she is known for her roles in serials like Beyhadh, Bepanaah, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye etc. The actress was offered the role of Aradhna but things didn’t work owing to other professional commitments.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Shivangi Joshi, and fans feel that she is the perfect choice for the role as no one could do justice to Aradhna the way she did.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to

Tellychakkar.com

