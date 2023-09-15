OMG! Check out the list of actress who refused to play the role of Vandana Karmakar in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a new serial that has gone on air on Star Plus just a month ago and the audience have given it a thumbs up.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe are the leads of the show and the fans are loving this new pair.

Now the role of Vandana which is essayed by Sayli Salunkhe is a strong character and is loved by the fans.

ALSO READ : Actors who refused the role of Samar in Anupama

But did you know that before the makers had finalized Sayli Salunkhe, the role was offered to many actresses who refused the role.

Check out the list of actress who refused the role of Vandana :

1 Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali is one of the well known actresses of the Bhojpuri entertainment business. She was offered the role of Vandana but she declined it as she doesn't want to work in a television serial.

2. Vividha Kirti

Vividha is a popular actress of television and she is best known for her roles in serials like Uttaran, Ishqbaaaz, Ishq Ka Rang Safed etc. She was offered the role of Vandana but she declined it due to some personal commitments.

3. Sneha Jain

Sneha Jain is a well known actress of television and she is best known for her role in the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Season 2. She refused to play the role of Vandana as currently she is on a break from work.

4. Eisha Singh

Eisha is an established actress of television and she is best known for her role in serials like Ishq Subhan Allah and Bekaboo etc. She was offered the role of Vandana but she declined it as she had some prior commitments.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Sayli Salunkhe, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to the character of Vandana the way she did.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Rajeev in Parineetii



