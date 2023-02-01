OMG! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Cheeni in Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has been one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The show has taken a 20-year leap and now the story revolves around a grownup Chini and Imlie and the complexity surrounding them.

The show stars Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra are the leads.

The show is produced by GUL Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Films.

Cheeni is a very jealous and grey character that is been portrayed and Seerat who is essaying the character aces it with her acting chops.

But did you know that before the makers had finalized Seerat Kapoor, the role was offered to many actresses who refused the role.

Check out the actresses who declined the role of Chenni :

1) Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi is a well-known name in the television industry she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She declined the offer of Cheeni as she was busy with some personal commitments.

2) Tanya Sharma

Tanya is a well-known personality on television and she is best known for her performance in the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She too was offered the role of Cheeni but she declined it as she is busy shooting for her serial Sasural Simar Ka 2.

3) Kanchi Singh

Kanchi is a known actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she was offered the role of Chenni but things didn’t work out between the actress and the makers of the show as she demanded a high fee.

4) Rachana Mistry

Rachana is a popular name in the television industry. She is best known for her role in serials like Barrister Babu. The actress was offered the role of Cheeni but she declined it as she couldn’t relate to the script.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Seerat Kapoor, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Imlie the way she did.

