OMG! Check out the shocking reason why Randeep Rai rejected Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and recently while interacting with the media, the actor revealed why he rejects reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
RANDEEP RAI

MUMBAI : Randeep Rai is one of the celebrated actors of television and he has a massive fan following.

Currently, he is ruling several hearts with his stellar performance as Raghav in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee play the leads and the audience love Niti and Randeep’s chemistry in the show. 

Well, Randeep has always been amazing and his on-screen chemistry with co-stars have been well-appreciated by the fans.

Every year, the actor has been offered reality shows like  Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and he has always said no to it leaving the fans disheartened.

Now while interacting with the media, the actor finally revealed why he has been rejecting this reality show where the actor said “My name keeps popping in every reality show, it also came for Nach Baliye and I am single, but I do not like to talk about something until it’s not confirmed. To be honest I am not comfortable in doing reality shows, be it Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi so once I know I can do the show I will accept the offer”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Randeep in a reality show as they would get to see a different avatar of him.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as there is news that the show might be going off – air.

The show witnessed a leap just a few months ago and the show going off air came as a shock to many fans.

Although the track is very interesting, the show cannot gain good TRP ratings.

Recently, Disha Parmar confirmed that she is returning back for the third instalment of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

