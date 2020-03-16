Omg! Check out what is Pihu doing in Kapoor Mansion in BALH2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. The viewers are left at the edge of the seat with the intriguing track that has been currently seen in the show. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the leads.   

In this video we see that,Manraj Singh aka Shubham  has shared a few glimpses of what's going to happen in the upcoming track. Likewise, we can see Pihu and all the cast of Bade preparing for the upcoming track. Take a look the video 

Meanwhile in the show, Nandini will demand Ram to use Ishaan against Sara and break her engagement.

Initially, Ram will not agree to do so but Nandini will emotionally blackmail him to go against his own will and brainwash Ishaan.

Will Nandini’s plan work?

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Valentine Ram Priya Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ram Kapoor Sakshi Tanwar Anjum Fakih Maanya Singh Nandini Shubham Alefia Kapadia TellyChakkar
