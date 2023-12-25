OMG! Chhavi Mittal reveals how her 9-year-old daughter asked about her death due to Cancer; Says ‘Are you going to die?’

After a six-hour surgery, it was determined that she was cancer-free. Recently, Chhavi Mittal and her spouse Mohit Hussein discussed a challenging time in their lives and disclosed that the actress was the one who initially learned about it.
Chhavi Mittal

MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal has never hidden anything about her fight against cancer. The actress disclosed in April 2022 that she had received an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis. After a six-hour surgery, it was determined that she was cancer-free. Recently, Chhavi Mittal and her spouse Mohit Hussein discussed a challenging time in their lives and disclosed that the actress was the one who initially learned about it.

Chavi said, “I got to know about it first because I was in touch with the doctor. So he called me first. I told him (Mohit Hussein) that the report has come and it doesn’t look good. He just looked at me and said, ‘Okay, we’ll get through it’.”

Subsequently, the actress disclosed that although her partner was aware of the circumstances, it was difficult to explain the same to their 9-year-old daughter Areeza. Chhavi said that when her daughter learned of her mother's cancer, she believed her to be dying. The actress did clarify to her kid, though, that not everyone experiences cancer in the same way.

“I spoke to Areeza. I sat down with her and told her, ‘Your mom is sick and she needs to go to the hospital for a few days. She is going to get better and come back home.’ She suddenly started crying and said, ‘Mumma, do you have that?’ I knew she was talking about cancer. I said, ‘Yes’. I lost my nani to cancer. She [Areeza] knows it. She thought I was going to die. The only thing she knows about cancer is that it kills. She said, ‘Are you not going to be able to swallow food? Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No, it is not the same. Cancer can be different for different people. It is very different for me. For me, it is just a little thing, they will do a surgery and take it out’,” Chhavi discloses.

The actress from Tumhari Disha said in conclusion that her daughter understood the situation after she gave her an explanation. “She was okay. She wanted to come to the hospital, meet me and do her bit. Kids are not allowed but she was allowed a couple of times in the hospital. She tried to take care of me, hold my hand and sit,” Chhavi revealed. Shows like Bandini, Viraasat, and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann have made Chhavi Mittal well-known.

Chhavi and Mohit are parents to two kids - Arham and Areeza.

