OMG! THIS comment of Karanvir Bohra left Soundous Moufakir angry, read more to find out

MUMBAI: Soundous Moufakir is among the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. She became a popular name after her stint in Splitsvilla 14 where she emerged as the winner of the show.

Also read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! I don’t like the way Aishwarya Sharma speaks, I felt it was very disrespectful and hence I kept a distance since day one - Soundous Moufakir

Currently, she is seen channelling her inner Khiladi by performing gruesome stunts in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Recently, Soundous took to her social media handle to inform her fans and followers about an incident that happened to her during an event. She accused a popular TV actor of passing a objectifying comment about her.

A few minutes ago, Soundous Moufakir penned a long note expressing her anger about actor Karanvir Bohra's comment. She shared the note on her Instagram status and also shared a clip of the incident.

In her note, she mentioned that during an award function Karanvir told the event's host 'Take this award home' pointing at her. She called out the actor for objectifying her and penned a strong message on how men are always ready to demean a woman's achievement.

Reacting to his comment, Soundous wrote, "Take this award home" says @karanvirbohra to the host, obiectifying me. This is a common objectification faced by multiple women inside this industry and outside, all over the world. So let me just say this - I'm not an award, I'm not a trophy, I'm not SOMETHING you can just joke about taking home. The way men are always ready to demean a woman's achievements and their proud moments by passing sexist, misogynistic comments disgusts me and I wonder when this will stop."

Speaking about Soundous Moufakir, she is Morrocon model who has appeared in several reality shows such as Roadies X9 and Splitsvilla X4. She has been a part of several music videos and short films.

At present, she is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. On the show, she has formed a great bond with Arjit Taneja and Shiv Thakare.

Also read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundous Moufakir reveals about the time she signed the show and talks about her biggest fear

On the personal front, Soundous Moufakir won Splitsvilla 14 with Hamid Barkzi, and their chemistry was the most talked about in the house. However, their relationship went down south after the show and both parted ways.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

