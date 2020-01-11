News

OMG! Cops called on the sets of Divya Drishti

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
11 Jan 2020 11:41 AM

MUMBAI: The new year hasn’t started on a very positive note for few of the cast members of Star Plus’ Divya Drishti!

A while ago we reported about Sana Sayyad being extremely affected with her uncle’s sudden demise. (Read Here: Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad’s suffers a loss in her family; cries inconsolably )

Now, the latest update is that Nyra Banerjee who plays the character of Divya in the show is also going through a tough time.

According to our sources, Nyra lost her phone on the sets while shooting for the show.

A source said, “ All the actors often carry their mobile phones with them while shooting. Yesterday, Nyra went for her shot and kept the phone on a sofa. The phone was flicked in mere 2-3 mins of being unattended. The actress panicked as it was an expensive phone plus she has no back-up of contacts and snaps. For an actor, his/her contacts are of extreme importance and thus Nyra was extremely stressed because of the loss”.

Cops were called to investigate and the cast and crew were not allowed to move out of the set at around 11pm in the night. The cops couldn’t find the phone.

Nyra was in tears. We couldn’t connect with Nyra for a comment.

