OMG! Courtney Cox reposts her iconic 'turkey dance' video post Matthew Perry’s demise, take a look

As Thanksgiving rolls around, the internet is once again buzzing with the unforgettable image of Courtney Cox, aka Monica Geller from Friends, dancing with a turkey on her head. But was it real, or just another TV magic moment?
As Thanksgiving rolls around, the internet is once again buzzing with the unforgettable image of Courtney Cox, aka Monica Geller from Friends, dancing with a turkey on her head. But was it real, or just another TV magic moment?

In a recent Instagram post, Cox recreated the iconic scene, wearing the turkey on her head and sharing, "If I get one more GIF with that turkey on my head and dancing like a fool, I'm just going to snap." 

The post also included a flashback to three years ago when she first attempted the turkey dance. Her caption hinted at the challenge, stating, "Probably won't do that again. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!"

The Friends Thanksgiving episode in question, "The One With All the Thanksgivings," has become a classic. However, director Kevin S. Bright revealed in 2016 that the turkey used was not genuine due to health concerns. "It's meat, it would need to be refrigerated between takes... I don't believe so," he explained.

Despite the desire for authenticity, writer Greg Malins wanted a real turkey. Unable to find one large enough to fit a human head, the prop crew improvised and created a foam turkey. "There were vents, and it had mesh so Courtney and Matt could see out of it," Bright added.

Years later, in 2020, Cox attempted the stunt with a real turkey. The result? A hilarious yet cringe-worthy Instagram video showcasing the challenges of wearing a turkey on one's head. Cox admitted, "It does hurt, that bone hurts," highlighting the discomfort of the unconventional headgear.

Even without a real turkey in the initial scene, the magic of the Friends Thanksgiving episode persists. As co-creator Marta Kauffman stated in 2016, "The end of the show is real, emotional, and grounded," making the comedic antics acceptable. The episode concludes with Matthew Perry's Chandler expressing his love for Cox's Monica, adding a sweet touch to the silliness.

