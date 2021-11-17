OMG: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shows off her BELLYDANCE MOVES; while some praise her a few go on to BODY SHAME!

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee might be renowned as Gopi Bahu on Indian Television owing to her stint as the docile daughter- in – law in Saath Nibhana Saathiya however, she is much spoke about now because of her admiration for controversial reality show Bigg Boss!

Recently she was seen in Bigg Boss 15, as a guest who was seen interacting with the contestants and sharing her views. Contestant Vishal Kotian’s nasty comments on the actress being a loser back in the Bigg Boss 13 season, had the host Salman Khan slammed him for the same.

Rocking some killer sensuous outfits, she believes in constantly learning something new. The actress is currently taking lessons in belly dancing and chose to share with her fans, a glimpse of it. Attempting this new dance form, she thanked the Belly dancing trainer, Sanjana Muthreja in her post. She danced to Sehri babu showing off her dancing skills.

The actress was praised for her belly dancing skills by the netizens. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress shared the video with the caption, “Okay so post my beginner level my very first reel on #bellydance. @sanjanamuthreja thank you and also hoping that you would like it too. Impromtu but choregraphed by yours only. I loveeeee dancing.”

Netizens praising her wrote, “sexy Gopi bahu,” another individual wrote, “Gopi bahu ne kmal kar diya,” “Finally a dance reel,” and more.

Few even slammed her for her skin show and suggested she should lose weight. In the video she was seen in a pink sports bra paired with black pair of shorts, she tied her hair in a bun.

