OMG! Did Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein recreate THIS scene from an iconic Shah Rukh Khan movie? Find out what!

In the show, Satya and Sai are finally married and it’s a moment that fans have waited for so long.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 21:55
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.  

In the show, Satya and Sai are finally married and it’s a moment that fans have waited for so long.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Awesome! Sai arrives for the ritual, Satya carries her to the temple

Initially, there was a fear in the fandom, that after marriage Satya would turn into a grey character but nothing of that sort has happened and in fact, Satya is turning out to be a really good husband and even a great father figure from the glimpses we saw earlier.

And while it is very common to take inspiration from other movies and shows, fans are very quick to catch these references and some have pointed out that in the recent episode where Satya carries Sai to the top of the temple to fulfil a wish is scene recreation of Chennai Express starring Badshah Shah Rukh and the stunning Deepika Padukone. 

While some fans have called it a recreation, some have called it a copy of the original.

Meanwhile, on the show, we see Virat struggling to keep Vinnu happy and on the other hand Sai and Satya are just stepping into the first days of their marriage.

Stay tuned to TellyChakar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: WHAT! Virat gets a call to verify a dead body

GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sai Virat Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi GHKKPM spoilers Spoiler Alert Harshad Arora Sai SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 21:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Suhaagan: What! Payal’s ugly move against Bindiya, Mami witnesses Payal
MUMBAI: Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The production house is here with a new...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Malishka in revenge mode as Neelam hurls insults at her
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
OMG! Did Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein recreate THIS scene from an iconic Shah Rukh Khan movie? Find out what!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless...
Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now
MUMBAI: Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk is one of the best romantic-dramas made in Bollywood. It revolved around the young...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav wants Abhimanyu to win the custody battle; thinks he is a perfect father to Abhir
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Big B's 'warning in advance' to fans coming to meet him at Jalsa
MUMBAI :   Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has "warned" his fans that they he will "certainly not" go to the gates of his...
Recent Stories
Ishq Vishk
Whoa! 20 years of Ishq Vishk: Check out how the actors of the film look now
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tanisha Mehta
Aww! Tanisha Mehta becomes emotional, thanks Namik Paul for handling her tantrums as Lag Ja Gale goes off-air?
Daisy Shah
Exclusive! “ Bigg Boss is a game of patience and mind and I don’t have that much patience but Khatron Ke Khildi is a changeling show of the mind and body and it’s exciting to do these adventurous stunts” - Daisy Shah
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This season is going to have the “Jungle” theme where the contestants would live in the jungle and would be performing stunts there
RUHI CHATURVEDI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! “I wanted to be part of the show since childhood, I really manifested" - Ruhi Chaturvedi
Karanvir
Breaking! Karanvir Bohra to enter Swastik Production’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum!
Katha Ankahee
MUST READ! Is Katha becoming Viaan’s Guiding Light in Katha Ankahee? Here’s WHY we Think so