OMG! Did Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein recreate THIS scene from an iconic Shah Rukh Khan movie? Find out what!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.

In the show, Satya and Sai are finally married and it’s a moment that fans have waited for so long.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Awesome! Sai arrives for the ritual, Satya carries her to the temple

Initially, there was a fear in the fandom, that after marriage Satya would turn into a grey character but nothing of that sort has happened and in fact, Satya is turning out to be a really good husband and even a great father figure from the glimpses we saw earlier.

And while it is very common to take inspiration from other movies and shows, fans are very quick to catch these references and some have pointed out that in the recent episode where Satya carries Sai to the top of the temple to fulfil a wish is scene recreation of Chennai Express starring Badshah Shah Rukh and the stunning Deepika Padukone.

While some fans have called it a recreation, some have called it a copy of the original.

Meanwhile, on the show, we see Virat struggling to keep Vinnu happy and on the other hand Sai and Satya are just stepping into the first days of their marriage.

Stay tuned to TellyChakar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: WHAT! Virat gets a call to verify a dead body