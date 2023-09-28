OMG! Did Jiya Shankar take an indirect dig at Abhishek Malhan for putting TV actors down?

MUMBAI: Actress Jiya Shankar is a well-known name in the television industry.

The stunning actress has appeared in several hit TV shows in her long career span.

After trying her hands at different kinds of roles, Jiya has made her debut in the country's most popular reality show.

She was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and the fans were excited to watch her on the show.

Her game was liked by the audience and she was seen as one of the strongest contestants of the show.

But unfortunately, she was eliminated owing to fewer votes, just three days before the finale. Her fans were left heartbroken.

She was known for her friendship with Abhishek on this show and she did confess her feelings for him. Fans named them #Abhiya, which keeps trending on social media.

The actress was also close to Elvish Yadav in the last two–three weeks and their friendship was also liked in the Bigg Boss house.

Now it seems like there is a lot of war of words happening between Abishek and Jiya who were friends in the Bigg Boss house and the fans used to love watching them.

In Abhishek vlogs many a time the youtuber has also mentioned “These Tv Actors” referring to the differences between YouTubers and actors.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar on showing a different side of hers in Bigg Boss OTT season 2: I am sure they have not seen the way I get angry, shares about her strategy, reveals feeling anxious before entering the house and much more

Now Jiya took to social media and lashed out at Abhishek indirectly and stated, "These “TV ACTORS '' some people make it sound like it’s an insult ! We’re ACTORS. Period. We shall work on every single platform if we get the opportunity and because we gotta pay our own bills doing what we LOVE to do!”

She further said “These actors audition every single day for different shows, ads, web, prints, films and face rejections like it's a part of the process. Wishing, hoping , praying “ONE DAY” I’ll be on that silver screen/ I’ll be the lead face of a TV show , I’ll have my billboards all over the country.Laakho aate hai mumbai hero/heroine banne , ROZ ! And talking about these “TV ACTORS”

“They work for more than 12hrs every single day !! Lead actors do not get days off ! When the show ends/ goes off air , these “TV actors” go back to square one ! “AUDITIONS” There are no shortcuts to success” Jiya tweeted

The actress also made it clear that this message is very generic for those who think that TV actors don’t do any hard work or that everyone should be respected in the professional field. Actors become youtubers/influencers , youtubers become actors !

Well, it seems like Jiya has taken a strong stand for TV actors and she couldn’t see someone putting them down.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar on showing a different side of hers in Bigg Boss OTT season 2: I am sure they have not seen the way I get angry, shares about her strategy, reveals feeling anxious before entering the house and much more