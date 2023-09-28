OMG! Did Jiya Shankar take an indirect dig at Abhishek Malhan for putting TV actors down?

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were very good friends in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and the fans used to love watching them together and at one point Jiya did mention that she also liked Abhishek.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 11:32
JIYA SHANKAR

MUMBAI: Actress Jiya Shankar is a well-known name in the television industry.

The stunning actress has appeared in several hit TV shows in her long career span.

After trying her hands at different kinds of roles, Jiya has made her debut in the country's most popular reality show.

She was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and the fans were excited to watch her on the show.

Her game was liked by the audience and she was seen as one of the strongest contestants of the show.

But unfortunately, she was eliminated owing to fewer votes, just three days before the finale. Her fans were left heartbroken.

She was known for her friendship with Abhishek on this show and she did confess her feelings for him. Fans named them #Abhiya, which keeps trending on social media.

The actress was also close to Elvish Yadav in the last two–three weeks and their friendship was also liked in the Bigg Boss house.

Now it seems like there is a lot of war of words happening between Abishek and Jiya who were friends in the Bigg Boss house and the fans used to love watching them.

In Abhishek vlogs many a time the youtuber has also mentioned “These Tv Actors” referring to the differences between YouTubers and actors.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar on showing a different side of hers in Bigg Boss OTT season 2: I am sure they have not seen the way I get angry, shares about her strategy, reveals feeling anxious before entering the house and much more

Now Jiya took to social media and lashed out at Abhishek indirectly and stated, "These “TV ACTORS '' some people make it sound like it’s an insult ! We’re ACTORS. Period. We shall work on every single platform if we get the opportunity and because we gotta pay our own bills doing what we LOVE to do!”

She further said “These actors audition every single day for different shows, ads, web, prints, films and face rejections like it's a part of the process. Wishing, hoping , praying “ONE DAY” I’ll be on that silver screen/ I’ll be the lead face of a TV show , I’ll have my billboards all over the country.Laakho aate hai mumbai hero/heroine banne , ROZ ! And talking about these “TV ACTORS”

“They work for more than 12hrs every single day !! Lead actors do not get days off ! When the show ends/ goes off air , these “TV actors” go back to square one ! “AUDITIONS” There are no shortcuts to success” Jiya tweeted

The actress also made it clear that this message is very generic for those who think that TV actors don’t do any hard work or that everyone should be respected in the professional field. Actors become youtubers/influencers , youtubers become actors !

Well, it seems like Jiya has taken a strong stand for TV actors and she couldn’t see someone putting them down.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar on showing a different side of hers in Bigg Boss OTT season 2: I am sure they have not seen the way I get angry, shares about her strategy, reveals feeling anxious before entering the house and much more

 

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Fukra Insaan Puneet superstar Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar Aaliya Siddiqui Bebika Dhurve Falaq Naazz Jad Hadid Pooja Bhatt Palak Purswani Manisha Rani Cyrus Broacha
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 11:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! I wish someday the makers showcase the back story of Didun too: Kamya Punjabi on Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan
MUMBAI: Kamya Punjabi is one of the most loved and celebrated actors in our industry today. She is a veteran and has...
Imlie: Interesting! Agastya tauntingly treats Imlie like Princess
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap and...
Exclusive! We have some extremely talented comedians in our industry; I wish to share stage with them someday: Neerja actress Sneha Wagh
MUMBAI: ‘Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ is one of the most loved shows on Colors.The TV show boasts of an ensemble cast...
OMG! Did Jiya Shankar take an indirect dig at Abhishek Malhan for putting TV actors down?
MUMBAI: Actress Jiya Shankar is a well-known name in the television industry.The stunning actress has appeared in...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Evil! Mrunal stands against Vandana's dream
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Animal teaser out! This Ranbir Kapoor starrer promises to be an intense action entertainer
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Animal has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever since the movie was...
Recent Stories
Animal
Animal teaser out! This Ranbir Kapoor starrer promises to be an intense action entertainer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kamya Punjabi
Exclusive! I wish someday the makers showcase the back story of Didun too: Kamya Punjabi on Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan
Sneha Wagh
Exclusive! We have some extremely talented comedians in our industry; I wish to share stage with them someday: Neerja actress Sneha Wagh
Mohit Malik
Oh No! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik reveals his sugar levels dropped due to work stress on sets, “My diet was neglected…”
Toral
EXCLUSIVE! Toral Rasputra reveals she is excited and nervous at the same time for her upcoming show Dori, shares interesting details about it
Jigyasa
What! Thapki Pyar Ki actress Jigyasa Singh puts an to the rumours of her death, 'Guys I'm alive!'
PRINCE
Woah! Prince and Prashant get injured, Amardeep and Subhashree compete for the power Astra in Bigg Boss Telugu 7