OMG! Did Kavya's Mishkat Verma get physically violent with Sumbul Toqeer on sets of their show? Check out the video

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.
Sumbul

MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they believe her to be one of the best actresses on television. The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following. 

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes. Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself. She has a huge fan following and is currently seen in the show Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon where she is winning hearts with her performance. 

Sumbul has now shared a video where Mishkat is also there with her. He is seen playfully hitting her and the two start laughing. She even captioned the video “HAHAHA”

Check out the video below;

What are your thoughts on the hilarious video? 

The story of Kavya revolves around a girl called Kavya and how she will make many sacrifices for her career. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar


 

