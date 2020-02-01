OMG! Did Raghav Juyal manage to make Shakti Mohan jealous?

MUMBAI: Popular TV host Raghav Juyal is killing it with his comic timing on Dance Plus Season 5.

Raghav belongs to the small town of Dehradun. He loves dancing and has proved himself in front of the nation with his skills and talent. The king of slow motion has become an inspiration for another dancers. He rose to fame from a contestant in Dance India Dance to a well-known celebrity who is currently hosting Dance Plus 5. He has also featured in Street Dancer 3D, ABCD 1, ABCD 2, Sonali Cable, and Nawabzade.

Fans love whatever Raghav does on the sets as well as off them. Here is a flashback video posted by a fan page. At the time, Shakti Mohan was a part of the show. In all previous seasons, Shakti and Raghav's bond was loved by the audiences. However, the dancer is not a mentor in Dance Plus 5.

Well, in the video Raghav is surrounded with several women. They are all dancing with him, and through the song 'Kaate Nahi Katate', he is saying 'I love you' to each of them in front of Shakti.

