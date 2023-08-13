OMG! Did you know that this is not the first time that Ram Yashvardhan of Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav is playing the role of Lord Shiva? Read to know all about him!

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.
SHIV SHAKTI

MUMBAI:  COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into tap, tying, and Taandav. 

Fans of the show are curious to know more about the lead star Ram Yashvardhan who plays the role of Lord Shiva.

Starting from the beginning was born in Gurugram, Haryana. His father Captain Parveen Kumar Passi is a retired pilot of the Indian Air Force and his mother RK Passi works for UNICEF. Apart from him, there is a younger sister Manauti Passi in the family. He has been fond of acting since childhood.

Due to family pressure, he had filled out the form in the Indian Air Force for pilot recruitment, but before the result, he joined the Acting School in Delhi. After a month’s training, he was signed for the Marathi film “Uday”. After this film, he never looked back. He appeared on television on the shows “Kahet Hanuman Jai Shri Ram” and “Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan”. His role as Rivaz in Star India’s serial Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raja was very appreciated. His character was inspired by Shahrukh Khan in the “Darr” film. Manul Chudasama and Aditi Bhagwat were seen with him in this show.

He got married to Preetika Chimni Passi on 2 February 2017. She is a fashion model and a makeup artist. Earlier, she worked as an air hostess. In the same year, he played the role of Lord Shiva in & TV's mythological drama Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram. 

In 2021, he appeared in the TV serial Paapnaashini Ganga as Lord Shiva. The show aired on Ishara Channel. Yashvardhan has also played the role of Raajan Chautala in Colors TV Choti Sarrdaarni (2021).

