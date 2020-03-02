OMG! Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim SKIPS Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum REUNION; spends weekend with husband Shoaib

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the top-rated shows of the small screen and the news about it going off air sent shock waves among the fans. Even the star cast of the show was shocked when they were informed about it.

But as they say, good things come to an end, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will also bid adieu to the viewers, while it is too soon for a show like this to end. However, the actors and makers have finally accepted the decision and is ready to move on, of course with a heavy heart.

The cast recently completed the shoot post which a grand re-union over lunch was arranged. All the major actors of the show including Karanvir Grover, Abhishek Malik, Dhwani Shah, Kashish Rai, Alice Kaushik amongst others were present for the re-union and to celebrate the show. However, the lead actress of the show Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim was not to been anywhere. She was apparently not a part of the celebration.

Dipika, however, has never been a part of off-screen get-together and re-unions while most of the cast are often seen in each other’s company.

Have a look at the glimpses of the cast enjoying the re-union:

Meanwhile, Dipika opted to spend the Sunday with her husband Shoaib. Have a look at her post:

