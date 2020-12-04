OMG! Dipika Kakkar’s best friend reveals some shocking secrets about her!

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with her performance as Simar in Colors Sasural Simar Ka and she was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

The actress was also was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

The journey of an actor is not easy. There are a lot of struggles and hard work that one goes through. The actress got the first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar became won a lot of applauds and Dipika was credited for her performance.

Now since the lockdown began Dipika started her Youtube channel where she shoots vlogs and gives a sneak peek into her life and the actress has got Million followers and received the golden button from Youtube.

Recently Dipika had gone on a two-day holiday with her best friends from her school days where they spent a good time with each other and recollected the good old days.

The actress shared the video where her friends reveal some inner secrets about the actress that her fans and well-wishers don’t know.

Here are some of the secrets spilled by Dipika Kakkar’s friend:

1 She is very afraid of sleeping in the dark and she needs all the lights on.

2. Dipika cannot lie and if she does, she will be caught soon and once her friend only taught her to lie.

3. Her friend reveals that she looks very soft from the outside but inside she is a big dada cum Gunda. She continues to say that during her teenage days Dipika was as usual very pretty and beautiful and once when some boys tried to misbehave and cross the line, she gave them a piece of her mind, and post that they told her that she is their sister from now.

4. She also revealed that Dipika was afraid of doing waxing, eyebrows and upper lips, she was so petrified by it that she would sometimes do one eyebrow and leave the another.

Well, there is a saying apart from your family if anyone known’s you the best than it’s your best friend as they know the inner darker and naughty secrets of you.

We are sure that Dipika’s fans wouldn’t have known these secrets of the actresses.

