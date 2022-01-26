OMG: From eating ALMOST NOTHING to DELIBERATELY THROWING UP! Checkout the EXTREME MEASURES Nia Sharma opted for to have a perfect BIKINI BODY…

MUMBAI : Nia Sharma has grabbed eyeballs for her stunning figure in her latest music video ‘Phoonk Le’. Post the release of her song, Nia opened up about the fad diets she followed to maintain her figure for the song.

The actress revealed about going overboard with her diet by stopping to eat anything and working out more. Nia revealed that she used to rehearse for 3 hours straight. She told ETimes TV: “I was very nervous so I just started working hard on the song. I started cycling more, working out more, I stopped eating. I started rehearsing for 3 hours when I was asked to do only for 1 hour. I was nervous, under pressure because I did not know if I’ll be able to pull off such a song.”

Speaking about how she prepared for the song, the actress shared that she stayed hungry throughout to keep her belly flat. She shared that she used to rehearse, workout, cycle and survive the day almost empty stomach. She opened up about following a fad diet to stay in shape. She said, “I just didn’t diet, I would like to tell you, I had stopped eating to look fit for the song.” Nia further talked about eating too little to not let anything affect her physique.

The Naagin actress disclosed about having major meltdowns before and during the shoot of the song. As she talked about prepping up for it with all she had 7 days ahead of the shoot, Nia also shared that she fainted during rehearsals and had fever throughout the shoot.

Nia shared that she has bloating problem and get too cautious about it. She added that at times it gets difficult for her to cope up with it. She shared that very little food or even water can bloat her which has been a serious issue for her.

Nia said that she was ‘fooling people’ in name of a perfect bikini body. She said that she starved herself for almost 2 days to get a flat belly. Nia added that she reached the sets for the shoot empty stomach too and called this whole scenario an achievement.

Nia divulged that her obsession with weight-watching made her practice deliberate throwing up. She shared how it affected her mentally and physically. Nia added that it was her friends Arjun Bijlani and Ravi Dubey who helped her give up on this practice.

