OMG! Ekta Kaul is not obsessed with hubby Sumeet but THIS person

MUMBAI: Ekta Kaul is a popular TV actress who has starred in shows like Rab Se Sohna Ishq, Mere Angne Mein, among others. The actress gained a lot of popularity for her roles in various shows.

Ekta dated Permanent Roommates actor Sumeet Vyas for a very long time. They got hitched in a lavish ceremony in the year 2018. The duo has been enjoying their marital bliss ever since then.

Just a few days back, Ekta announced her pregnancy leaving their fans jumping with joy. The actress has been posting cute pictures flaunting her baby bump.

Sumeet and Ekta are extremely excited to welcome their bundle of joy soon.

And now, Ekta has posted a series of pictures of a cute baby on her Instagram account and revealed in the caption that she is simply obsessed with the little man. The actress also revealed how this little baby made her experience the beautiful meaning of motherhood.

It is Ekta's nephew and he is all kinds of cute.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, he is indeed a pure bundle of joy!

Coming back to Ekta, we really can't wait for the couple to welcome their baby soon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.