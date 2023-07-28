OMG! Falaq Naaz finally breaks her silence on why her friendship with Dipika Kakar ended, says "We were like sisters, she didn’t even message or call me once when Sheezan was in jail; she has got or lost her identity out of her choice no one forced her”

MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss OTT Season 2” where the game is being liked by the audience.

Her friendship with Avinash is spoken about in her fights with Abhishek, but she is a contestant who doesn’t break down.

She was seen as a strong contestant but then later on her game fell a bit and she couldn’t voice her opinions and take a stand which backfired on her completely and she was eliminated from the house owing to lack of votes.

A lesser-known fact is that Dipika and Falaq were best of friends since the days of Sasural Simar Ka and they were inseparable and shared a bond like sisters, but unfortunately, the bond isn’t there anymore.

In a recent interview finally, Falaq broke her silence on why her friendship with Dipika ended. The actress said “She is always there in my prayers not in my life, because I am such a person that if I am close to someone I expect them to speak to me at least once and ask me How I am, as once you're attached to someone then you can’t take their ignorance. I know she loved me a lot but the only complaint I had was how can you be so busy in your life that you don’t have time to even speak to me, there wasn’t any fight, we just drifted away”

She further said “We are like sisters and will always be for life, she will always be in my prayers, and I know she has got a baby boy and has named him “Ruhaan” I am happy for her but we don’t speak now. In good and bad times when the relationship is so true then it breaks also this way.

I also asked her if she had problems losing her identity and but she said that she is happy and there is nothing like that, and if she is happy I am happy. People have their opinions and those don’t even matter to Dipika she is well settled and people should talk more positively than all these things”

Falaq on Dipika losing her identity “When someone is in love they change from their heart and no one forces them and there is a lot of love between them, and she is doing everything as per her decision and Shoaib is not forcing her so who is anyone to speak about it and she is happy about it. You can’t force anyone, she is happy and for her love, she is doing all this so it’s not wrong and this is love”

She also spoke about the last conversation she had with Dipika, the actress said “The last message that we had exchanged was when she went to her native place just before Saba’s marriage and there was a laddoo which I loved and she messaged that she is getting those laddoos for me but then by then I was hurt very badly, you just be happy in your life, I don’t want the laddoos I wanted you and your friendship, if you’re not in my life then there is no value of those laddoos.

She then replied to me that I have given my justification and now I won’t do it anymore, I told her I don’t need it, you stay Happy and I will be happy”

Falaq also spoke about her bond with Shoaib she said “It was good, Shoaib was a part of my life because of Dipika and I respect their love and we had a good bond, and I used to tease them like how a sister–in – law would do with a brother in – law”

In the end, she revealed the time she knew this friendship couldn’t get back the actress said “When my family was going through the toughest times when Sheezan was in jail many people connected with us but I didn’t receive a single call or message from Dpika and that hurt me so badly that I knew things couldn’t come back. She met Shafaq in the clinic that time she told her that she is happy to see us together and she hopes Sheezan comes back home soon, but she didn’t even message me once and that hurt me and I knew there wasn’t looking back as I didn’t expect that from her.

I know she didn’t keep in touch in good times but when something like this happened she still didn’t communicate. I knew the friendship is over forever”

“I can totally understand that after marriage a girl has a lot of responsibilities especially when it comes to her in-laws and I totally get it but how can someone not have time to message or meet at least once in 2 – 3 months”

Well, seems like Falaq is really hurt by Dipika and she has made it clear that the friendship cannot be brought back and it has ended forever.

