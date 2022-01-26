OMG! Fans edit Anupamaa and Anuj's Nato Nato Dance video, CHECK OUT NOW

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is currently ruling the hearts of the audiences. From women empowerment to domestic violence, the show has targeted strong and yet sensitive topics in the show. Moreover, it has become everyone's favorite within a short span of time.

Gaurav Khanna is playing the character of Anuj and Rupali Ganguly is playing the character of Anupamaa. The duo recently did the popular Nato Nato Dance but here is the twist. Both of them have danced with different co-actors. Surprisingly, fans have edited an epic video and that is loved by the actors too. Moreover, fans have kept their ship name as #MaAn.

Check out the video:

Onscreen, we might have seen high voltage drama but off camera the whole cast jells so well with each other. Fans can't get over them and are very excited to see them having fun together.

