OMG! Fans FLATTERED with Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, go crazy with his intense looks; reactions are unmissable

Twitter is filled with beautiful comments where fans can't stop praising Harshad's stellar performance and his expressions are so apt that it makes these scenes look amazing.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 14:36
OMG! Fans FLATTERED with Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, go crazy with his intense loo

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda has become a household name for his character Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actor entered the show a few months ago when it witnessed a major leap. 

Harshad is paired opposite Pranali Rathod and this on-screen pairing has become quite famous in no time. 

Well, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the top of the TRP charts ever since the beginning and with Harshad and Pranali's entry, the show has only got better with time. 

The show is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. 

Abhimanyu and Akshara have crossed paths several times but they never came face to face. 

The upcoming track will be even more interesting as Abhimanyu is constantly suspecting Akshara's presence around him. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Mahima is left shocked by Manjiri’s anger

Well, in the upcoming episodes, Abhimanyu will confront Maya which will leave her baffled. 

Fans are going crazy over Abhi's intense looks and the way he pulled off this crucial scene. 

Twitter is filled with beautiful comments where fans can't stop praising Harshad's stellar performance and his expressions are so apt that it makes these scenes look amazing. 

Take a look:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen lots of highs and lows in the storyline. 

But after the show has witnessed a leap, it has only left the viewers hooked to the screen. 

The show will also witness lots of major twists in the story which will leave the viewers intrigued. 

However, there is still time when Abhimanyu and Akshara will come face to face and things might take new turns. 

But before that happens, the makers are making sure that the viewers are not bored of the ongoing drama. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Mahima is left shocked by Manjiri’s anger

StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopra Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai Nisha Nagpal Neeraj Goswami TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 14:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "Akshay Kumar is my all time favourite actor", says Shehbaz Badesha on his favourites, food habits and more
MUMBAI : Shehbaz Badesha is one such personality who does not need any such introduction. He is the brother of Bigg...
Tiger Shroff wishes his Co-Star Akshay Kumar with a never seen before still from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan The duo will be seen in an action packed flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan under Pooja Entertainment. Tiger took to his social media to
Tiger Shroff wishes his Co-Star Akshay Kumar with a never seen before still from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Wow! Check out Which contestant won the 'ticket to finale' task
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Prime Video Announces the Premiere Date of Hush Hush, a Dramatic Thriller led by a Female-First Cast and Crew
MUMBAI : India—07 September, 2022—Championing female-forwardstories, Prime Video today announced the launch date of its...
Shocking! Television actress Mitaali Nag bids adieu to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, here is WHY
MUMBAI: Mitaali Nag, who plays Neil Bhatt’s sister, Devyani Deshpande, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has quit the...
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10: Shocking! Paras Kalawat talks about his fears regarding taking up the show; says, “Either this show can destroy me or can give me a new life”
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein to star in Bodhi Tree's Main Hoon Aparajita for Zee TV?
Tiger Shroff wishes his Co-Star Akshay Kumar with a never seen before still from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan The duo will be seen in an action packed flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan under Pooja Entertainment. Tiger took to his social media to
Latest Video