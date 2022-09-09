OMG! Fans FLATTERED with Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, go crazy with his intense looks; reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda has become a household name for his character Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor entered the show a few months ago when it witnessed a major leap.

Harshad is paired opposite Pranali Rathod and this on-screen pairing has become quite famous in no time.

Well, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the top of the TRP charts ever since the beginning and with Harshad and Pranali's entry, the show has only got better with time.

The show is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

Abhimanyu and Akshara have crossed paths several times but they never came face to face.

The upcoming track will be even more interesting as Abhimanyu is constantly suspecting Akshara's presence around him.

Well, in the upcoming episodes, Abhimanyu will confront Maya which will leave her baffled.

Fans are going crazy over Abhi's intense looks and the way he pulled off this crucial scene.

Twitter is filled with beautiful comments where fans can't stop praising Harshad's stellar performance and his expressions are so apt that it makes these scenes look amazing.

Take a look:

Abhimanyu puri raat-Bhar whi baitha rha...Aur whi lag jaa gle song gaa rha tha

His junoon #AbhimanyuBirla #yrkkh #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/ShdrEwUgBy — Teddy (@veer73633808) September 9, 2022

Abhimanyu destroyed maya in just seconds

Abhimanyu Birla is such a well written realistic character seedhi baat no bakwaas , his intelligence nvr fails to surprise me I love him s#yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/f8w9xyKNec — (@teriyaadonse) September 9, 2022

The fire element in him has the power to light up the world but at the same time can burn ur entire existence…His eyes speaks louder than words…the passion, intensity and pain that he holds in his gaze has the power to burn them alive…#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #abhira pic.twitter.com/5HU5JsIFRw — Harshali (@tk_aquarius) September 9, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen lots of highs and lows in the storyline.

But after the show has witnessed a leap, it has only left the viewers hooked to the screen.

The show will also witness lots of major twists in the story which will leave the viewers intrigued.

However, there is still time when Abhimanyu and Akshara will come face to face and things might take new turns.

But before that happens, the makers are making sure that the viewers are not bored of the ongoing drama.

