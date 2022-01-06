OMG! Fans miss Yeh Hai Chahatein's Yuvraj aka Siddharth Shivpuri, demand more screen time for him in the show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus' popular show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ is most loved for its unconventional storyline. The show is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track.

The charcter Yuvraj Pillai, played by actor Siddharth Shivpuri ruled the hearts of the audiences with his stellar performance in the show. Though he portrayed the gray shade character, he has gained immense praises for him. Take a look at the picture to see what fans have to say.

Check out the picture

In the previous episode, Preesha and Yuvraj come face to face and Yuvraj tells her that all he wants to do is break Preesha and Rudraksh apart.

Later, Revati comes to Preesha and shows her a video. in which GPS will be seen tied to a chair, asking for Preesha's help. Seeing this, Preesha gets terrified and starts wondering how to save GPS and stop Revati.

