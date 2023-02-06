OMG! Fans of Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin were disappointed over Satya’s fate in the show, ‘SaiYA Deserved Better’ trends on Twitter! Check out the reactions here

In the show, Satya and Sai are finally married and it’s a moment that fans have waited for so long.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 12:08
Check out the reactions here!

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan. 
Initially, there was a fear in the fandom, that after marriage Satya’s character would turn grey but that did not happen, but there was a decline in Satya’s fondness for Sai and the character for sure.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Virat decides to leave, Ashwini asks Sai to stop him

Now, devoted fans of Satya and Sai, aka Saiya are really disappointed because in recent episodes we saw that Satya has met with a near-death accident. But Sai stayed with Virat to take care of him. Fans are now scared that  SaiYa is now ruined forever and they are more upset about the fact that this is not how it was supposed to be for SaiYa.

Fans had become attached to the onscreen characters and how they complemented each other’s personalities and they were glad to see a love interest for Sai. But now with the way things are heading, fans believe that SaiYa deserves better and they are letting their feelings

known on Twitter with the same hashtag.  Check out some of the reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


What do you think will happen next in the show?


Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Unlike Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi, viewers want a JUSTIFIED exit of Sai, Virat and Satya from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

 

 

GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sai Virat Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi GHKKPM spoilers Spoiler Alert Harshad Arora SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar Chennai Express
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 12:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: OMG! Aarav tells Viaan about a basket ball match, Viaan to accompany him?
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Will Ranbir be successful in stopping Prachi’s marriage with Akshay in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience...
Exclusive! Here is when the season 2 of Bandish Bandits will be out
MUMBAI :Indeed ott show Bandish Bandits is one of the most loved shows of all time, the show was premiered on Amazon...
Katha Ankahee: EXCLUSIVE! The office to be quarantined due to Covid outbreak, Katha and Viaan to get to spend some time together?
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Prarthana Mondal And Arshi Bharti roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Woah! A picture of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Rani Mukerji goes viral; netizen say, "Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai"
MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. In the past few years,...
Recent Stories
Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai
Woah! A picture of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Rani Mukerji goes viral; netizen say, "Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prarthana Mondal And Arshi Bharti
Exclusive! Prarthana Mondal And Arshi Bharti roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!
Amir Ali and Child Actor Mishika Mishra
Exclusive! Amir Ali and Child Actor Mishika Mishra roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!
Shines in America
Best Indian Female Blues Guitarist Shines in America
Dharti Bhatt
EXCLUSIVE! Dharti Bhatt opens up on her fitness routine, shares her love for travel, reveals how her unplanned trip to Vrindavan and much more
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Exclusive! Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho to have a rerun of the show beginning at 6 pm on Star Plus
Monika Bhadoria
Exclusive! Monika Bhadoriya lashes out at media for wrong allegations imposed on her, shares about being tortured on the TMKOC set and much more