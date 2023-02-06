OMG! Fans of Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin were disappointed over Satya’s fate in the show, ‘SaiYA Deserved Better’ trends on Twitter! Check out the reactions here

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan.

Initially, there was a fear in the fandom, that after marriage Satya’s character would turn grey but that did not happen, but there was a decline in Satya’s fondness for Sai and the character for sure.

Now, devoted fans of Satya and Sai, aka Saiya are really disappointed because in recent episodes we saw that Satya has met with a near-death accident. But Sai stayed with Virat to take care of him. Fans are now scared that SaiYa is now ruined forever and they are more upset about the fact that this is not how it was supposed to be for SaiYa.

Fans had become attached to the onscreen characters and how they complemented each other’s personalities and they were glad to see a love interest for Sai. But now with the way things are heading, fans believe that SaiYa deserves better and they are letting their feelings

known on Twitter with the same hashtag. Check out some of the reactions here:

This has my whole Heart

My Beautiful Jodi



SAIYA DESERVED BETTER pic.twitter.com/CAenl2iPzS — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) May 28, 2023

itna potential tha inmein I WISH THODI TOH STORY MILTI

SAIYA DESERVED BETTER pic.twitter.com/aFWeQho62Y — shinchan(@shinchan_asc) May 28, 2023

HARSHA

SaiYa x Adha Ishq

Probably last good SaiYa scenes. Sai and SaiYa are ruined

Anyway,Ayesha and Harshad can bring magic onscreen. Cast them together again please @ColorsTV @SonyTV @StarPlus #Harsha#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/lDA2Jgq5oJ — Wil_Dus_Lu (@syeda_naher) May 30, 2023

My sattu can anyone notice his teary eyes

SAIYA DESERVED BETTER #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ElIjBnu7aT — Varun Yadav (@VarunYa36898741) May 28, 2023



What do you think will happen next in the show?



