OMG! Fans of Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee urge to extend the show in huge numbers, as the news of the show going off-air makes the round!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.
Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights” and stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma.
The show has managed to tap into the subtle relationship complexities and arc of relationships.
ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Raghav tells Viaan that Kathaa will return to him
Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the way the arc of the story is moving forward.
But the recent reports of the show going off-air have made fans very sad.
Katha Ankahee has managed to gain fans and love from people who love the original as well.
The credit in this case goes to the cast and crew, the makers especially. And it looks like fans are not ready to let the show go, they have been using Twitter to share their feelings for the show and they have been using the tag ‘Extend Katha Ankahee’ with more than 60k Tweets, we have compiled some of the best for you.
The fans of the show just want a dignified end to the show they have loved so much and they want their KaVian to have a happy ending. And being one of the shows that was able to forge a relationship with audiences in the way Katha has, it surely deserves a happy ending and full circle moment.
Take a look:
Wow, the power of unity! The public has spoken @SonyTV— Miss S (@SThoughts13) November 11, 2023
EXTEND KATHA ANKAHEE#KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/D7OJNWmSMM
Give a proper closure to #KathaAnkahee @SonyTV cause it deserves a proper exit and a dignified end— Archana P (@ArchanaPriyaS2) November 11, 2023
EXTEND KATHA ANKAHEE pic.twitter.com/2VDSs8UvSs
Addy is such a sweetheart…a true gem of a person! Never fails to appreciate his fans— Smriti70 (@Smriti701) November 10, 2023
EXTEND KATHA ANKAHEE#KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/REYgASJgkg
The best couple on ITV deserve a proper ending. @SonyTV @Sphere_origins Give us a one month extension please!!! #KathaAnkahee #KaViaan— Multifandom (@multifandomme) November 11, 2023
EXTEND KATHA ANKAHEE pic.twitter.com/MFdYfs4Taa
Viaan and katha taking care of neena baby— Gayathri (@Khaarerasteeee) November 11, 2023
EXTEND KATHA ANKAHEE pic.twitter.com/FdwwYOoDEX
BTS Diwali preps on #KathaAnkahee sets— KaViaan_ki_Deewani (@KaviaanForever) November 11, 2023
Adnan is so adorable playing with the little girl
EXTEND KATHA ANKAHEE pic.twitter.com/XY7vWl57IR
Do you think fans will be able to save the show from getting the axe? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!
ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee: Woah! Vanya has high hopes for Viaan and Katha's reunion, Ehsan feels disturbed
Comments
Add new comment